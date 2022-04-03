Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

