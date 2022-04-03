Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NGVC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

