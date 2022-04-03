Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.