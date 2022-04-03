Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

