Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

