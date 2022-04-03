Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.