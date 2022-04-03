Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,600 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

