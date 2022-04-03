Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CORT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

