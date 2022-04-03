Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

