Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,316,000 after acquiring an additional 153,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

