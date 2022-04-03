Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 886,066 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 117,070 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.45 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

