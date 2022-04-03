Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

