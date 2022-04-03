Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 24,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

