Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

