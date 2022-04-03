Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

HYMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,135,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,230. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.