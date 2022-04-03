Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $15,913.53 and approximately $189.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

