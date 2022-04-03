Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Tops One Day Volume of $256,712.00

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00108963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.