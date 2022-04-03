i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,163 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $904.22 million, a PE ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

