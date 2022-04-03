Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.0920 on Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Idena has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $869,462.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00242571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00209310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,748,816 coins and its circulating supply is 60,020,685 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

