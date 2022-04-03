IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $59,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $553.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

