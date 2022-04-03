Ignition (IC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Ignition has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $71,663.02 and $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.40 or 0.99852626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00068771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,538,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,239 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.