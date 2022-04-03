Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

