Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.22 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $431.44 million and $21.22 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $662.95 or 0.01408826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

