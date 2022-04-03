ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.