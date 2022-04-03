ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.06 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
