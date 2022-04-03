Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1,401.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.