Indexed Finance Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $11,891.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.07 or 0.07535410 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.51 or 0.99922948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00054540 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

