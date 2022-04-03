Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.16% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

