Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. Insmed has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $2,743,484. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

