InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

