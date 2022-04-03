Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.68 and a 1 year high of C$18.64.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,534.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

