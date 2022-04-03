Inverse Finance Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $321.95 or 0.00690699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

