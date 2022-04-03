Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

