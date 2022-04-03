Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

RCD stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $124.99 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

