Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.79 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

