ION Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (ION) traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $261,732.93 and $473.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00213713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00422064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,720,523 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,523 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

