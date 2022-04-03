iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IGF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

