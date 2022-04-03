iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.