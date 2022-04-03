iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

SHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 4,949,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

