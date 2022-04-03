IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

ISO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

ISO stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

