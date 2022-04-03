Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

JBL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,829. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $97,492,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

