Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.