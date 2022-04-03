Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,032 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

