Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,220 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $282.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $304.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

