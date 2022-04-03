Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of UGI worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.70 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

