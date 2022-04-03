Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 207,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

