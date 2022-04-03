Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,161 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.71. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

