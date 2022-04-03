Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,077 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.