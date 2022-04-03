Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 38,212 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

