Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 53,636 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 490.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.